Blizzard in Pakistan leaves 21 dead and hundreds trapped in cars

At least 21 people died due to a heavy snowfall in northern Pakistan. At least six would have frozen to death inside their cars. The people were tourists who wanted to see a rare snowstorm in the town of Murree, located 64 km from the capital Islamabad. At least 1,000 cars would have been stuck in the snow.

According to Pakistani authorities, the army is clearing roads and trying to save tourists who are still trapped. The town of Murree was declared a disaster area and residents were asked to stay away.

Even so, tourists continue to try to reach the place to watch the unusual snowfall. In videos posted on social media, it is possible to see cars in the traffic jam with lots of snow accumulated around and even on top of their roofs.