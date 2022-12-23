It was announced that Dan Hayformer head of Far Cry at Ubisoft, is now the head of the new survival genre project from Blizzard.

Hay has quit ubisoft last year after a decade spent at the Montreal studio where he was credited with overseeing the Far Cry series.

In the year-end update of blizzards it was revealed that Hay has joined the company to head up its new IP. Hay is “leading the team that is infusing the genre with the magic of Blizzard as we deliver our first new IP since Overwatch,” he reads. “The team has doubled in size this year and we want to make it grow even more in the new year!”.

Hay joined Ubisoft to produce Far Cry 3 and has held its place for virtually all subsequent titles, including Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, Primal, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn. The company veteran has been very active with Far Cry 5, of which he served as creative director.

Earlier this year blizzards announced its “AAA survival game” for PC and consoles, describing the project as “a world unlike any other created by Blizzard”.

It has been said that “Blizzard is embarking on its next mission. We are about to embark a journey into a whole new universe, home to a brand new survival game for PC and consoles. A place filled with heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be experienced. A vast realm of possibilities, waiting to be explored.”

