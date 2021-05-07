Interesting and decisive news comes from one of the oldest and most popular companies in the field of video games, since its latest financial reports have been published with not very good news. Among many things, it is detailed that Blizzard has lost a large percentage of players in the last 3 years, specifically 29%, which makes us rethink whether the company is doing it well or not.

Activision Blizzard recently published its financial statement for 2021, where interesting facts about your player base and your earnings appear. As detailed Gamingbolt, the company has lost about 29% of its player base in the last 3 years. Blizzard’s downfall began in 2018, when its active player base was 38 million, while that number through the first quarter of 2021 it has decreased to 27 million.

Blizzard has lost a large percentage of players in the last 3 years

The financial report covers all aspects and data of the company. While the overall numbers have been good and positive, they are the least impressive in the entire industry. Blizzard increased its profits by only 7% compared to the same date last year, being a consequence of this the titles Hearthstone, WoW Classic, and Shadowlands.

This downfall of the great Blizzard is because the company hasn’t released any new titles or updates in a long time. Let’s remember that while one of its flagships like World of Warcraft is still profitable and a tremendous game, the title has already been on the market for 17 years, always offering the same. In addition, they have not ventured to create new IPs, whose last was Overwatch in 2016.

Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard after 19 years

We will have to wait and see in time if these numbers change in favor of Blizzard, with the next releases that the company has in hand as they are. Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4. Both games do not have an official release date yet, but they are expected to arrive. throughout 2022, being the opportunity to rebound or continue to fall in numbers.

Last updated on 2021-05-07. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.