Blizzard Entertainment represented the spearhead of the latest financial report of activision producing one billion dollars in revenue thanks to the launch of Diablo IV which made huge numbers.

Blizzard numbers

Diablo 4 is a big hit

As previously reported, Activision’s results in the second quarter of 2023 are very solid. If the mobile wing as a whole is the one that has produced the most revenues, Blizzard is the company that individually has shined the most, despite the declines in players of Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft. In short, thanks to Diablo 4 the company has exceeded one billion dollars, more precisely the 1,049 million dollars in revenues. It should be remembered that Diablo IV in just five days from its launch exceeded 666 million dollars in collections between PC and console versions.

In total, they are ten million players who only bought it in June. The result allowed Blizzard to cover 44% of the company’s total revenues, followed by King at 33% and Activision at 24%.

This is a rare event, having only happened twice in the last three and a half years. More precisely in Q4 2020 with the launch of World of Warcraft Shadowlands and in Q4 2022 with those of World of Warcraft Dragonflight and Overwatch 2.

It must be said that the success of Diablo 4 clashes a bit with the effort that many of Blizzard’s live services are making to stay afloat, including the various Heartstones and the aforementioned Overwatch 2. Also noteworthy is the result of Diablo Immortal, free-to-play available for PC and mobile, which grossed $99 million in the period.