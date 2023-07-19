Activision Blizzard has announced plans to bring the games of the Blizzard catalog on Steamafter years of exclusion of the Valve store from the distribution system adopted by the company, which had chosen to distribute these games in Exclusive to Battle.net.

After 27 years, the wall of exclusivity on Battle.net begins to fall and will do so from Overwatch 2, which will be the first Blizzard game to be available on Steam after this long period of forced removal. The game in question will arrive on Steam on August 10, 2023 and will then be followed by other titles, yet to be confirmed.

With an announcement published today, Blizzard confirmed that its catalog of PC games, so far available exclusively on Battle.net, will be included in Steam, thus following the same initiative already adopted by other publishers in the past, such as Microsoft itself.

Indeed, considering that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft seems to be almost upon us, it is possible that this decision was prompted by the next change of management for the company, which in this way would adapt to the distribution systems already adopted by what will be its parent company.

The fact is that, with this decision, the exclusive Battle.net which was established the first time in 1996, starting right from the first Diablo. With the subsequent merger with Activision, some of the latter’s games have also passed into Battle.net, such as some Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot 4, but it seems that this will soon change.