Last week’s Blizzconline left a lot of interesting announcements and news, but perhaps the most important of 2021 is the return of a revamped classic like Diablo 2 Resurrected. And around this game a lot of gossip and wishes have arisen, where its launch on consoles and multiplayer options center one of the main requests. Now, it is confirmed that Blizzard evaluates the inclusion of cross-play in Diablo 2 Resurrected although I would pose it as content to add after launch.
This information would arrive from an interview granted by the lead designer of the studio in charge of Diablo 2 Resurrected, Rob Gallerani of Vicarious Visions, where he has left the door open to support this online function to enrich the multiplayer section of Diablo 2 Resurrected.
The truth is that given the expectation that this proposal has raised, which continues to be one of the best-rated games in history, there was some concern about the inclusion of new functions that take advantage of the potential it has. And while adapting the control to the console is important to be able to cover a wider launch, thanks to the consoles, being able to add more functions becomes very important.
First of all, the multiplayer of Diablo 2 Resurrected it exposes a series of leaderboards that you can compete with other players, but it’s not really played directly. Blizzard evaluates the inclusion of cross-play in Diablo 2 Resurrected, among other possible improvements that can be implemented in other online multiplayer functionalities. But there are some negative confirmations of this interview, because Rod Ferguson has rejected the introduction of a local cooperative mode, as was being suggested.
The arrival of a cooperative mode in Diablo 2 Resurrected is something that excites Vicarious Games and Blizzard, but it will not be something that can be introduced first. As they explain, “It was something we really wanted to do with Diablo 2 Resurrected. But as we started to get into it, the amount of code and the user interface we would have to touch to make the job look like it was going to change a lot. “ Even so, “We are very excited to be able to bring the eight player co-op mode to the present. As we went through this 8th generation world where everyone was back out of cooperative mode, we lost that feeling of cooperation. “ And among the features they are interested in integrating, Blizzard evaluates the inclusion of cross-play in Diablo 2 Resurrected.
For now, we know that Diablo 2 Resurrected will arrive throughout the year on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as on Nintendo Switch and PC. If you feel like playing, you can sign up for the alpha on their website.
