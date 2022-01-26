In addition, the company is preparing to explore other horizons with a survival title in a new universe.

Everything indicates that 2022 will be a year lively in terms of video games. Just over a week ago, we were surprised by the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, something that has given us reason to dream of forgotten franchises that could return in style. However, and how could it be otherwise, this operation also promotes other projects already in development, and that is why Blizzard recommends us stay tuned for the next few weeks.

In the coming weeks, you will hear more about Warcraft and Overwatch. Devil will followmike ybarraAlthough the company has not given big news about its titles in recent months, now one of the heads of Blizzard, mike ybarra, wants to raise our expectations around some of the most anticipated installments: “Blizzard is a great studio and we have talented and growing teams that also support live games. In the coming weeks, you will hear more about Warcraft and Overwatch. Devil will follow. Stay tuned!”.

This tweet responds to a user who, at the news that Blizzard is already working on a survival game in a new universe, complained about the company’s lack of support for its already announced titles. And although it is true that the developer has reported a delay in the release of Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, there is no doubt that its size allows focus on multiple deliveries at the same time.

However, it is undeniable that this kind of complications seriously affect the economic performance of the company. Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, considers that the delay of both titles was what had the most impact on the value of the company, although several employees allude to Kotick’s inability as a leader.

More about: Blizzard, Overwatch, Warcraft and Diablo.