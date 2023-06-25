A Blizzard dev wants to “clear up” the confusion around some of Diable 4’s rarest unique items.
Adam Jackson, Diablo 4’s lead class designer, revealed that the six rarest unique items – Andariel’s Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather – can drop “anywhere you can get a regular unique” , but confirmed that they are “reallly rare” and there are currently only “six of them in the game”.
The designer also confirmed that they will also drop from level 85+ enemies and always drop at 820 item power.
"Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4," Jackson tweeted. "1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies 2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower 3. We currently have 6 of them in the game 4. They're realllly rare! "
Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.
1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies
2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower
3. We currently have 6 of them in the game
4. They’re realllly rare! pic.twitter.com/pVVj5DTEaU
—Adam Jackson (@AZJackson85) June 24, 2023
Jackson also helpfully added descriptions of each of the items, too.
“I love a bit of grimness and gristle as much as anyone, I love poring over item spreadsheets and damage stats, and getting hooked and lost in systems,” Chris wrote in his Diablo 4 review. “I love it in Diablo 4. And a bit of seriousness is a part of Diablo’s soul – but so is a bit of nonsense, and I’d love its dark side and its boundless generosity more if I felt its makers truly believed in it , and we were making it, first, for themselves.”
