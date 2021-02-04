At the end of 2019, Blizzard made official the existence of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, sequels to two of its most successful franchises. However, since said announcement, the news related to both titles has been rather scarce, giving little news about the status of the projects or about the playable characteristics of both titles.

However, after a long wait and various speculations, Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 won’t arrive until 2022, as soon. The news has been confirmed by the CFO of Activision Blizzard, Dennis Durkin, who in a meeting on the accounts confirmed that the games will not be released in the current year 2021.

To this day, Overwatch 2 has not received an official release date at any time, so it could not properly speak of a delay. In addition, everything agrees with the information provided by Blizzard at the end of the year, which assured that there will be information on the title at the beginning of this year 2021. The director of the game, Jeff Kaplan said that the study plans to discuss the sequel in more detail in the This year’s BlizzCon.

I can’t wait to tell you more about Overwatch 2, I can’t wait to show you more with Overwatch 2. We know it’s been too long, we know we’ve been quiet. We still have a way to go, just to manage expectations, but we are working very hard. We want this game to be great for you, both the live game and the upcoming sequel.

As for Diablo IV, Blizzard has not positioned itself on the matter when we will have news of the title, although it is likely that we will also receive some type of information during BlizzCon to be held on February 19 at 23:00 Spanish time.