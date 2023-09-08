Blizzard confirmed in an interview on September 5 that not only his action RPG Diablo IVWhile the loot-focused game will receive long-term support in the form of quarterly seasons, the game will also receive a new paid expansion each year. Rod Ferguson, Franchise CEO Devil, told Dexerto this, mentioning to the outlet that the team’s vision for the game spans a long time. In fact, Fergusson expressly stated that Blizzard will focus on Diablo IV for “years and years,” stating that the first season was simply the foundation for his future.

“So, when we look at our quarterly seasons and our annual expansions, those are the things that we really focused on for our live service,” Fergusson said. “We have plans, we have plots that extend well into the future. We’re always topping out our seasons and our expansions, so it’s something we’ll be doing for a long time. We are excited. When you look back and realize that there were 11 years between Diablo III and Diablo IV, it feels like we haven’t delivered to our players, our community and what they deserve. That is something we are correcting in Diablo IV with our seasons and our expansions.”

In this way, the cadence of expansions of Diablo IV will resemble the games of destiny from Bungie, especially to destiny 2, which typically receives new content in the form of free seasonal updates and paid yearly expansions. Although there are no details yet on what new content you will see Diablo IV introduced in its expansions, both Diablo II as Diablo III they saw new areas, new plots, and new character classes introduced in the expansion each game received. Most recently, the mobile spin-off Devil Immortal obtained a vampire knight, the first new class that Blizzard introduced to the series at nine years.

The Season of the Evil One, the first content installment of Diablo IV which began on July 20, hasn’t exactly been well received by the community, with some fans complaining that the battle pass is rather austere and a pre-season patch that has been widely criticized for making the game even more tedious. The criticism was so forceful that the company not only apologized for the criticized changes to the game, but also vowed never to release such a patch again. With the second installment of content, Season of Blood, starting on October 17th and coming with a number of significant adjustments to storage management, status effects, among other things, let’s hope that Blizzard find your rhythm.

Via: Kotaku

Author’s note: Diablo IV I thought it was an amazing game when it was released. But honestly, after the changes they made and the arrival of the battle pass, I ended up abandoning it and, at the moment, there is nothing that makes me even think about playing it again. Especially with the upcoming releases.