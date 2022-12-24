The winter storms that hit the US closed roads and airports in the run-up to Christmas. O NWS (English acronym for National Weather Service) informed that temperatures can reach -35 °C in some parts of the country this Saturday (24.dec).

The agency said that the US is experiencing an event “that only happens once in a lifetime🇧🇷 More than 240 million people have already been affected by weather alerts. The number represents 70% of the US population.

According to Reutersmore than 1.5 million homes were left without power in 25 states of the country on Friday (23.Dec).

On the same day, heavy snow and strong winds caused the cancellation of at least 5,700 flights. On Thursday (Dec. 23), around 3,000 flights stopped being carried out. This Saturday (Dec. 24), more than 1,000 have already been cancelled. The federal state passenger rail company Amtrak has already canceled dozens of trains.

In addition to the cancellation of flights and trains, the intense cold closed several roads. The AAA (American Automobile Association) estimated that more than 100 million people planned to drive at least 50 miles from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.

A 50-vehicle pileup in Ohio killed two people and injured several.

The severe weather has prompted authorities across the country to open heating centers in libraries and police stations. On Thursday (Dec. 22), US President Joe Biden said at the twitter have met with your team to assess the situation. The Democrat asked everyone to follow the guidelines of legal authorities.

See images posted on social media:

🇺🇸❄️A historic and brutal winter storm put some 240 million Americans under severe weather warnings – US faces holiday travel chaos

– Thousands of flights canceled

– Major highways closed Russia is using winter “as a weapon” pic.twitter.com/xJYU3sxnKL — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) December 23, 2022

One of the problems with the blowing snow is it clears off the snow in places and then it is a solid sheet of ice! This in Benton Harbor, MI. Coverage continues all evening on @weatherchannel🇧🇷 @TWCChrisWarren #MIwx @NWSIWX @NWSGrandRapids pic.twitter.com/wtnybLZgvB —Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) December 24, 2022