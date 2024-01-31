













Blizzard brings back several of its classics to Battle.Net









The first, Blizzard celebrates in 2024 the not insignificant amount of 30 years of the series of Warcraft and what better than launching two unforgettable games from this series through the service Battle.Net.

Then, we will also see the first installment of a game that is part of the history of PC gaming and that many love to this day. We mean Diablo. That's right, the title that brought you Tristan's Cathedral is back in its original edition for you to play (again or for the first time) with three iconic classes and 16 levels of exploration.

On the other hand, speaking of Warcraft, we have the arrival of two titles that also marked an era due to their game mechanics: Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and also Warcraft II: Tides of Darkness.

Through the two aforementioned titles you will learn a good part of the history that gave rise to the famous World of Warcraft MMO.

Blizzard: what is the price of the classic games that came to Battle.net?

If it happens that you are already interested in playing these classic Blizzard games, we tell you that they are now available through the Battle.net platform and have the following prices:

Warcraft: Orcs and Humans – 121 MXN

Warcraft II: Battle.net Edition – 199 MXN

Diablo Classic: Includes the Hellfire expansion – 199 MXN

This is a good opportunity for you to learn about some titles that marked an era in PC gaming and whose fun factor is still valid.

