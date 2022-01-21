Now what ActivisionBlizzard is already part of microsoft, the signature of Redmond He will have a lot of work ahead of him to improve the terrible work culture that exists within the studio. Beyond removing Bobby Kotick What CEO, the leader of BlizzardEntertainment, mike ybarra, announced a new series of measures that aim to empower workers.

ybarra was very clear with these measures, and hopes that once established, both the employees and the community can regain their trust by BlizzardEntertainment. Without further ado, here we tell you what these new guidelines will be:

– Assessment of management and leadership to foster a safe and inclusive work environment

– Establish multiple full-time positions and teams dedicated to improving workplace culture, including HR leaders as well as diversity, equity and inclusion leaders

– Blizzard research teams will expand to define a clear set of rules and hold accountable those who deserve it

– Make sure that employees have a reliable and secure way to send their feedback when evaluating managers and leaders of the company

Many of these measures will take time to implement properly, but in the short term, ybarra mentioned that executives and management teams within Blizzard now they will have metrics related “directly to improving work culture”, meaning that their compensation will be “entirely dependent on how successful they are in creating a safe, inclusive and creative workplace in Blizzard.”

Publisher’s note: It’s definitely great news that Activision Blizzard execs are finally taking matters into their own hands, but this whole situation never had to have happened in the first place. We’ll see how it affects the arrival of Microsoft, but I think things will change for the better.

Via: IGN