Just on the weekend of May 12-14 they held their server slam. This was a test where they invited everyone to see if their servers could handle so many users. Fortunately, everything went smoothly, so there shouldn’t be any worries at launch.

‘Each of these betas have been transformative in terms of our understanding of our technical capability. As well as what we need to have a great launch experience‘. He mentioned the title’s associate director, Joe Piepiora.

Since the technical side seems ready for release, now the only thing left is to wait for its arrival. Also, the Diablo IV tests received a lot of cheers from the fans. So it looks like we’ll not only have a good running experience, but also a really fun one that we should try.

When does Diablo IV come out?

Diablo IV is scheduled to launch on June 6. Upon arrival it will be available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. From now on it is already available for pre-sale on different digital platforms, if you can’t wait anymore.

Source: Blizzard

Its gameplay is the classic of the saga, where players explore a dark fantasy world in search of treasures. You can participate in raids, explore dungeons, and even fight in player vs player arenas. Does it catch your attention?

