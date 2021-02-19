A triple pack of Blizzard classics has popped up on European PEGI ratings board, undoubtedly ahead of a reveal at BlizzCon this evening.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection will contain Lost Vikings 1, Rock & Roll Racing and Blackthorne, according to the leaked listing spotted by Gematsu.

The collection’s PC release date is scheduled for 19th February – hey, that’s today! I guess it’ll go live once formally announced this evening.

This trio of Blizzard titles originally launched in the 1990s, and make up some of the first releases from the young studio.

The Lost Vikings is a puzzle platformer first released on SNES and Amiga in 1993, when Blizzard was still named Silicon & Synapse.

Rock & Roll Racing is another 1993 SNES launch. As its title suggests, it’s a mix of racing and licensed rock, including chiptune tracks from Deep Purple and Black Sabbath.

Blackthorne, released on SNES and DOS in 1994, is a side-scrolling platformer.

BlizzConline’s big opening ceremony is due to take place tonight at 10pm UK time – expect to hear more about all this then. Yesterday, details of this evening’s big World of Warcraft’s announcements were accidentally posted online.