Blizzard kicked off BlizzCon Online with the announcement of the Blizzard Arcade Collection which is now available on Xbox. This collection contains three classic games in one package and is available for 19.99 euros on Xbox One, and on Xbox Series X | S through backward compatibility. Titles include The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing, and Blackthorne. The versions of these games, according to the official announcement, are improved to offer a more current experience.

These three games were chosen for being Blizzard Entertainment’s early hits as well as critically acclaimed games at the time. It was these games that sowed the future of the Blizzard label, showing the quality that the talent that made up this developer could offer. As well Capcom presented its collection of arcade games, although much more complete.

Now what Blizzard Arcade Collection is now available on Xbox, many will wonder what it contains. It’s about The Lost Vikings, Rock N Roll Racing and Blackthorne, legendary games for the Blizzard label. Each entry in the collection offers a preview of what would become Blizzard’s signature approach to satisfying gameplay, colorful design, and tongue-in-cheek humor. Games in the Blizzard Arcade Collection come in Original Editions and Enhanced Definitive Editions.

Each version has improvements such as custom button mapping and the ability to rewind up to 10 seconds. Additionally, the original editions of The Lost Vikings and Blackthorne include Surveillance Mode, allowing players to view a tour of the game and take control at any time. Lastly, with the exception of the Definitive Edition of Rock N Roll Racing, each version of the game includes the ability to save progress anywhere.