Blizzard has updated its Arcade Collection to add a couple more classic games: Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing.

There’s also a new design documents gallery for you to browse, and a streamer mode for Rock N ‘Roll Racing to fix the music licensing issues causing problems while streaming.

The Blizzard Arcade Collection was officially announced back in February at BlizzCon 2021 to includes Lost Vikings 1, Rock & Roll Racing and Blackthorne.

Blizzard itself experienced audio issues while streaming its own announcement of the collection via Twitch. The streaming service replaced Metallica’s musical guest spot with generic plinky plonky piano music to avoid DMCA takedown, and the result was hilarious.

There’s no word if this is the end of Blizzard’s additions to the Collection, or whether it may add even more of its classics in future.