For a few months, Blizzard wanted to offer a trip to the company’s past by offering a small collection of classic games. We are talking about the Blizzard Arcade Collection, a pack of three games that collected the first three successes of the company. But it turns out that they had a little surprise for us, since it has been confirmed that Blizzard Arcade Collection adds two games for free via update, how are they Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing
In this way, this collection is made much more interesting, since it now consists of up to five games. There is no denying that when the collection was announced the feeling was strange. And is that Blizzard has great classic titles that could not be reduced to three. Still, the original proposition was attractive, with games like The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne and Rock N Roll Racing, it gave a good example of how this company was created.
Such as Blizzard announced in a statementBlizzard Arcade Collection adds two games for free as it does so through an update. To the original list, The Lost Vikings, Blackthorne and Rock N Roll Racing, two very interesting games are added, such as The Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing. The first, is a direct sequel to the classic Vikings, and has in fact been introduced the original version, the one that saw the light in SuperNintendo instead of introducing more modern versions, such as the Playstation, Saturn or PC. Some may wonder about this decision, and it is as simple as assuming that this more modern version was not developed by Blizzard.
On the other hand we have RPM Racing, which is an arcade driving game that could be more or less related to Rock’n Roll Racing. It can be considered its precursor, but the truth is that there are notable changes to be able to differentiate both games and treat them as totally independent games.
In the sequel to The Lost Vikings®, Lost Vikings 2, our three heroes Erik, Baleog and Olaf find themselves far from home and immersed in a new adventure. In addition to having new abilities, our brave Vikings will have the help of two new allies, the werewolf Fang and the dragon Scorch, to find their way back home and must overcome complex puzzles that give a refreshing twist to the design original of the game.
Not a sequel, but a prequel: RPM Racing is a time capsule that has preserved the seeds of what would eventually flourish in Rock N ‘Roll Racing®. All the foundations of its predecessor are there: isometric perspective, different cars to choose from, the ability to install modular upgrades to the vehicles, the option to save what you advance and all the car mayhem you could want. Give RPM Racing a try to get a firsthand look at one of the first games produced by Blizzard.
We have also added the new Broadcast mode for Rock N ‘Roll Racing in the Definitive Edition and the local multiplayer mode for four players, which allows you to broadcast your games with MIDI versions of the songs without losing the strong sound of the game.
Now, if you have the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which we remember is available on both Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, you will receive these two new games through an update. If you don’t have it, you may now see it as a more complete and attractive product to consider purchasing.
