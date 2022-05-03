Blizzard Entertainment announced Warcraft Arclight Rumble, a strategy game for mobile devices that will arrive later in the year for Android and iOS devices in select regions. In Warcraft Arclight Rumble players will be able to assemble armies with their favorite heroes and villains of Warcraft and to go down battle. In the game they will be available over 60 characters from across the universe of



Warcraft

, stylized as board game miniatures, in a single player campaign with over 70 missions, co-op missions with friends and a Competitive PvP mode. Players will also be able to join Guilds, which will allow them to chat with other commanders, plan new adventures and work together to earn group rewards. The in-game currency will allow you to expand and enhance your collection simply by playing or by purchasing from the store. Soon, select players from select regions will be able to join beta test of



Warcraft Arclight Rumble

. “Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the kind of experience we always strive to create at Blizzard,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s fun right from the start, but also profound and rewarding in the long run. We are very proud to have brought a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile devices. We can’t wait for players to personally experience the hilarious chaos of this game.”