After taking some time off, BlizzCon is back. BlizzCon 2023 will return to the Anaheim Convention Center in November, as announced Blizzard. The event will take place on November 3-4, 2023. Blizzard said he will provide more information on ticket sales, cosplay events, and cosplay competitions. BlizzCon in June.

But for now, the company said fans can expect the event to contain the hallmarks of previous shows, so they can enjoy news and reveals, games-filled convention center halls and fan meetings.

Historically, the show includes a performance by a major band. Previous artists include The Offspring, metallica, Muse, blink 182 and Ozzy Osbourne.

While details on ticket sales are not yet available, Blizzard He said that the hotel blocks are already available.

BlizzCon it debuted in 2005 and has been held every year since, except for 2006, 2012, and 2020. The 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Mike Ybarra’s Blizzard said earlier this month that they have “a lot to show” during BlizzCon 2023even though the event had not yet been announced at the time.

Blizzard announced a survival game in 2022 and fans haven’t seen it yet, so that title seems like a candidate to appear in BlizzCon. By the time the show is held in November, Diablo IV it will have already been launched, but BlizzCon could bring news about potential live service updates for the game. Blizzard You could also provide updates on your major franchises such as hearthstone, StarCraft, warcraft and more.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: I don’t like to comment on BlizzCon because I am very envious of not having gone to the one that had as a musical guest Tenacious D I think it’s one of the best expos out there and it’s good that it’s back.