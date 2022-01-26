Although microsoft bought from ActivisionBlizzardthe work within this company, in addition to its associated studies, continues without interruption.

So much so that Blizzard Entertainmentone of the parties to this company, revealed that it is working on a new game different from any of its franchises.

This is what the company says through a statement and noting that it is embarking on its ‘next mission’.

Blizzard Entertainment wants to create something new

also highlights ‘we are going on a journey to a whole new universe’. This title, which for now has no official name, belongs to the survival genre and is developed for both PC and consoles.

The company also said it is ‘a place full of heroes to meet, stories to tell and adventures to live’. This publisher referred to this new game as ‘a vast realm of possibilities waiting to be explored’.

Bombshell: Microsoft buys Activision for 70 billion dollars

It is after that that he pointed out that although every title needs someone to narrate it, it also requires builders. That is why he is looking for staff who like survival games and has several positions available.

That in sections such as art, design and engineering. In the case of the first Blizzard Entertainment seeks artists for sets, characters, special effects, concepts and technical elements.

The game will have a survival theme

In terms of design, the company is looking for at least two creatives specialized in this field. And speaking of engineering, you need experts in graphics engines, sound, server and tools.

It’s hard to say what stage of development this new game is at. It may be that it is just beginning its development, or in fact, it needs professionals to advance its creation or give it the final touches. It is something that remains to be seen.

If there is something you need Blizzard Entertainment They are new series. It is very good that you take advantage of your great legacy of franchises, as they are warcraft, star craft or Devil.

But you should also step away from them from time to time and create new ones that attract more players.

We will have to keep a close eye on what this new title will offer when it becomes available. But it is to be imagined that it will not come out in the course of this year.

Fountain.