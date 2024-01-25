As we have already reported, Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees from its gaming division. These changes also have an effect on Blizzardwhich sees historic names leave the company and also the canceling a game.

The Blizzard president Mike Ybarra he has in fact decided to leave the company. “As many of you know, Mike spent more than 20 years at Microsoft. Now that he has completed the acquisition as president of Blizzard, he has decided to leave the company,” says Matt Booty, Microsoft president of content and video game studies, in an internal note shared by The Verge. Microsoft plans to name a new Blizzard president next week.

Jason Schreier, however, adds that Ybarra, in a November interview at BlizzCon, had expressed his intention to remain at the head of Blizzard for a long time. This contrasts with what Booty indicated, according to which Ybarra would have chosen of his own free will to leave the company. Of course, it's possible that your opinion of him has genuinely changed over the months.

Also Allen Adham, Blizzard's Chief Design Officer, is leaving the company. “As one of Blizzard's co-founders, Allen has had a broad impact on all of Blizzard's games. His influence will be felt for years to come, both directly and indirectly, as Allen plans to continue to mentor young designers of the industry,” Booty said.