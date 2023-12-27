According to the Chinese newspaper 36Kr , Blizzard And NetEase would have reached a new agreement, made possible by the acquisition of the former by Microsoft . Substantially soon Blizzard games could return to distribution in China.

Love found again

Blizzard reportedly negotiated with several Chinese publishers before returning to NetEase. According to Chinese law, foreign publishers must rely on a local video game company to operate in the territory with one government license.

The break between Blizzard and NetEase took place in January 2023 and was decidedly dramatic, after the end of negotiations for the renewal of the licensing agreements. Chinese players have essentially lost access to the company's Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft titles unless they use a VPN.

Meanwhile, NetEase went wild in launching decidedly colorful accusations against the American company and in expressing its disappointment in a picturesque and violent way, complete with a subsequent millionaire lawsuit. But business is business and as we know, the smell of money strengthens any relationship, even the most deteriorated.

That said, if the agreement becomes enforceable, Chinese players will have to wait a few months before they can recover their accounts, as NetEase will have to rebuild its infrastructure dedicated to Blizzard titles.

According to what has been reported, the new contract will allow Chinese users to also purchase Diablo IV.

However, in general all Blizzard titles should see a significant increase in the number of players, considering for example that World of Warcraft had around 3 million Chinese players.