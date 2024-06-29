For the community satisfaction now Blizzard has admitted that this is indeed the case and that tanks need some tweaks.

For some seasons the players of Overwatch 2 report to Blizzard that the “ tank “, that is, the class designed first of all to be resistant and able to withstand a lot of damage, he is not powerful enough defensively . In short, it is too easy to tear them down and this makes their role lose value.

Blizzard’s message on Overwatch 2 tanks

“The problem “Now most of them aren’t as ‘tanky’ as they should be,” Blizzard’s official website reads. “Many times, both Support heroes have to focus solely on the Tank just to keep him alive. In this scenario, both the Tank and Support can feel like they have limited options during the match, as they are essentially tied to each other.”

Reinhardt from Overwatch

“We’ve been working on it since Season 9 a new metric which we simply call ‘tankiness.’ It’s roughly the number of deaths a hero takes compared to the number of deaths they should take,” Blizzard continues. “There are a lot of statistics that determine how many deaths we expect to see, and I can’t go into too much detail here. The point is that your opinion on the matter and our data are aligned.”

“We are preparing a patch aimed at increasing “tankiness” many of these heroes, but we’re doing so through individual changes to each hero. Ideally, these changes would be based on the specifics of each hero. Reinhardt’s shield health increase is a good example of how to do both,” the post confirms. “This is a priority for our balance team, and we’re currently targeting mid-Season 11 or Season 12. We’ll have more details on some changes to expect and a more concrete timeline soon.”

We can only wait for news regarding these changes.

We remind you that from Season 10 the heroes became free.