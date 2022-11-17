Surprise today blizzards announced that will suspend most of its games in China due to termination of the license agreement entered into with NetEase.

From January 23, 2023 World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch 2, the StarCraft series, Diablo 3, Heroes of the Storm and other titles from the Irvine house will no longer be available in China. Different speech for Diablo Immortal which is covered by a separate license agreement and therefore will remain operational.

“Blizzard Entertainment has had licensing agreements with NetEase since 2008, covering the publishing of Blizzard games in China. The two sides have not reached an agreement to renew the agreements that is consistent with the company’s operating principles and commitments towards players, employees, so the agreements will expire in January 2023“, reads the press release issued by Blizzard.

The Irvine-based company will suspend sales of its games in China in the coming days and players will receive details on the next steps shortly. Blizzard will keep the commitments in place until January and therefore the next releases such as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Heartstone: March of the Lich King and Season 2 of Overwatch will also be available in Chinese territory by the end of the year as scheduled.

It is a sensational decision by Blizzard which has decided, at least for the moment, to give up a very profitable market. Just to give an example, the number of active players of Diablo Immortal jumped from 20 million to 30 million in just one week after the game’s debut in China.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight, an expansion artwork

On the other hand, the gaming situation in China has changed recently thanks to the new ones government-imposed restrictions. For example, video game approval times were extended by eight months and a limit on hours of play for children under 18 was imposed, resulting in Blizzard experiencing a decline in users for the first time in 14 years and profits in China.

In an email sent to PC Gamer’s editorial staff, a Blizzard spokesperson denied the bud rumors of possible disputes with NetEase.

“We continue to have a very successful relationship with NetEase, and it is completely untrue to suggest that there have been any financial disputes” reads the email sent by the spokesperson for the Irvine company.