Manchester United moved all-in over Sofyan Amrabat. And, thanks to the insistence of the player, separated at home for some time, Fiorentina seems ready to accept the conditions of the Red Devils, limited by the Financial Fair Play to a loan.

the visits

—

The midfielder is undergoing medical examinations at the San Rossore clinic in Pisa on behalf of United while the two clubs continue to talk, a new sign that the deal could be in the pipeline. Matt Hargreaves has arrived in Florence, plenipotentiary of the Red Devils who also have a private flight at the airport of the Tuscan city ready to bring the 27-year-old that Ten Hag likes so much to England. However, the deal is not yet concluded. According to the English press, the Viola, after asking for a permanent sale for at least 40 million euros, would have opened up the possibility of a onerous loan that also includes a buy-out option. The Viola would prefer an obligation with a price already decided, but United could have problems even making an investment promise. Negotiations continue, but Amrabat has never been so close to leaving Florence.