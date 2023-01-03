Blitz in the Senate by environmentalists, finally arrests in the group New generation

We have been following the “business” of New generationthe so-called group environmentalist which has stood out for the continuous striking actions carried out in the name and on behalf of environmentalism. Here and here some articles. Last generation yesterday it struck again thus inaugurating the new year, it must be said, but this time it struck the institutions and that is the seat of the Senate and only now have the institutions themselves decided to react by finally arresting three militants and denouncing two others.

The facts are known and the technique tested. The militants used a spray on the facade of Building

Senate, arrests validated: activists are free again

The monocratic judge of Rome validated the arrests of Davide Nensi, Alessandro Sulis and Laura Paracini, the three activists of ‘Last Generation’ who carried out the blitz at Palazzo Madama yesterday. The three, accused of aggravated damage, were released and the judge postponed the hearing to 12 May. During the validation hearing, the prosecutor had asked for the obligation to stay for all three.

The young people had already been reported for the roadblocks on the Grande Raccordo Anulare carried out in recent weeks. Furthermore, the girl had also participated in the demonstrative action against a Van Gogh painting exhibited in Palazzo Bonaparte.

The investigations were carried out by the Carabinieri of the Rome Information Unit and by the police. During this morning’s validation hearing in Piazzale Clodio, the three young men admitted the facts, claiming them as a demonstrative action. “After seeing the Marmolada disaster, I fear for our future,” said one of the three young men arrested at the hearing.







Madame in Rome, under the astonished gazes of the carabinieri on guard duty. Meanwhile, we don’t understand how it can be so easy to attack one of the key symbols of republican institutions without anyone intervening effectively. And yet – as mentioned – there were members of the police who watched over the entrance.

And if it had been terrorists what would have happened? This is the first question that comes to mind. In fact, immediately after, the President of the Senate Ignatius LaRussa he stated that he had heard the Minister of the Interior Planted in order to strengthen the security of the headquarters of the second office of the Republic. The self-styled environmentalists -as mentioned- this time used an orange spray paint.

Their requests are to increase renewable energy, especially wind and solar power, stop drilling and immediately decommission fossil fuel plants. A program that the whole world has been following peacefully for years while they use blitzes that make violence their main feature.

They are targeted i museums and the big ones artwork when they don’t block traffic during rush hour by enraging motorists who have to go to work. The image one has of them is that of the typical radical chic who in the name of a just cause exercise violence and arbitrariness on people and things, not caring about the rights of others. These are the consequences of bad teachers and teachers like Greta Thunberg. Naturally, the organization is not made in Italy, but was founded in England in 2018 while in Italy the infection arrived in 2021.

Since then a dangerous escalation. One of the smears, a certain “Laura, said yesterday: “I have chosen and will continue to choose to carry out non-violent civil disobedience actions because I am desperate. Everywhere I look I see dissociation, denial, alienation with respect to the climate crisis”. The paradoxical thing is that you speak of “non-violence” when instead continuous violence is exercised.

Moreover, this type of violent demonstrations certainly does not help the cause of true environmentalism, given that citizens are exasperated by the continuous blitzes and inconveniences they cause to the entire community and are beginning to associate ecology with violence, also recalling the actions of No TAV but at least they “defend” their environment.

Let’s hope that at least this time there is a change. For the first time, in fact, some members were arrested while up to now they had been limited to reporting them. It requires a strong and decisive signal from the institutions to crush a phenomenon that has long gone beyond the limits of the normal and civil right of everyone to demonstrate for their ideals which, this time, are also just. The premier Giorgia Meloni she promptly distanced herself and declared: “I am close to the President of the Senate and to all the senators and I condemn the outrageous gesture, incompatible with any civil protest”.

The president of Palazzo Madama La Russa instead he commented as follows: “The Senate was cowardly chosen because unlike Palazzo Chigifrom the Room of deputies and other institutions, has never considered until now the need to create a security area around the building”. However, this time the reaction of Italian politics was unanimous condemnation and terms such as “intimidation”, “vandals”, “cowards” were used and even the real environmentalists have finally distanced themselves from what happened.

