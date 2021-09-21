fromVeronika Silberg conclude

Last TV triall, last chance for Scholz, Laschet and Baerbock: The first representative lightning poll shows a clear winner of the evening.

Last TV triall, last chance for Scholz, Laschet and Baerbock: The first representative lightning poll shows a clear winner of the evening.

Berlin / Munich – Election day on September 26 is approaching threateningly. The voltage increases. A week before the federal election, the three candidates met for the last time in the third TV triall. For the very last time, the Chancellor candidates had their chance to convince the voters of themselves again. The third edition of the format revolved around the topics of social justice, climate and corona, among other things. The last lightning poll shows that these are not all hobbyhorses of the Union.

Does it confirm the trend of the last trielle? Both after the first and the second edition in the SPD candidate Olaf Scholz was still clearly ahead of the Green candidate Annalena Baerbock. CDU boss Armin Laschet remained well behind despite the attack. In the current polls on the federal election, Scholz is still ahead of Baerbock and Laschet. Was the CDU leader able to turn things around again in the TV triad under his motto "change of direction"?

Triell survey: viewers decide on the winner of the evening – Scholz gets the triple

The third and final TV triall on ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabeleins was all about everything for the candidates Scholz, Baerbock and Laschet shortly before the general election. © dpa / Kay Nietfeld

Not really. There were quite a few exchanges of blows in the 90 minutes. The expected big mud battle between Laschet and Scholz did not materialize. Instead, Annalena Baerbock was quick-witted, Laschet made a few mistakes, especially when it came to the topic of climate, and Scholz appealed to the “dignity of man” and his favorite credo: “Respect”. In the end, the audience had a choice: “Who did you find most convincing?”

According to a quick survey by the Forsa Institute for the Triell broadcasters ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabeleins, viewers voted Olaf Scholz the clear winner of the round with 42 percent. This confirms the trend of the last two trials. The SPD man can even expand his lead slightly. The surprise in the evening’s quick poll, however, is Armin Laschet, who with 27 percent is just ahead of Annalena Baerbock (25 percent).

Third TV triall to the federal election: Olaf Scholz again winner of the lightning poll

Although the dynamics of the debate behaved completely differently than in the last round and some media were already talking about a "red-green" triad, the numbers stayed the same. That should also have surprised the experts of the Sat.1 round, who talked shortly after the Triell about the strength and repartee of the Green candidate. For those surveyed, the cards were not really reshuffled on this Triell evening. Only 6 percent of those questioned remained undecided.

