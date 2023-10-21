Genoa – The raid began at dawn yesterday on the docks of the Sestri Ponente marina, as part of an international investigation underway between Genoa and the French Riviera. The financiers of the tax police unit, on a mandate from the prosecutors of the Ligurian capital and Marseille, seized the mega-yacht “Stefania”: it is 41 meters long and worth 16 million euros. The seals they materialized because the vessel, although flying the flag of the Cayman Islands, according to investigators can be traced back to a financier of Belarusian origin. According to what Secolo XIX has learned, he is being investigated by French magistrates because he is accused of being part of a criminal association that laundered money across half of Europe, and two other compatriots are registered with him in the register of suspects. The Genoese line of investigations was launched to verify any crimes committed by the three in Italy and specifically in the Ligurian capital. The turning point came in the last few hours. The “Stefania”, in fact, it had set sail two days ago from the port of Antibes on the French Riviera, where it had its main mooring and where it was used by the Eastern European fixer.

Locked before departure

The yacht then headed to Genoa, stopping in the small port of Sestri Ponente, and here, primarily at the behest of the French authorities, the intervention of the Financial Police took place. The transalpine investigators had discovered that the boat’s next destination would be Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, and at that point it would be difficult to intercept it in the future. The vessel, as shown by the photo published on this page, is still on the dock in Sestri Ponente, with the seals placed by the Financial Police evident. In the next few hours, a judge will examine the preventive seizure ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office. The person who investigators believe to be the real owner of the boat is currently under investigation, but no precautionary measures have been taken against him.

Extra-luxury boat

“Stefania” is one of the luxury yachts built by Dynamiq shipyards and was delivered to the owner in 2021. It can accommodate 10 people in 5 cabins consisting of a main suite with private bathroom, 2 cabins with double bed and private bathroom and 2 cabins with single bed and internal bathroom. Facilities on board include air conditioning, barbecue, beach club, cinema, internal sound system, Jacuzzi on deck.