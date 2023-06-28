In Max Allegri’s intentions, Adrien Rabiot never got out of his plans. For the Juventus coach, the Frenchman was among the transfer market priorities, he had pointed this out bluntly at the summit held a couple of weeks ago in Milan with Giovanni Manna, the club’s market man. The renewal of the midfielder for another year is a great satisfaction for the director and coach, but also for at least two other interpreters who in this affair – even if only indirectly – have played an important part in reaching the decision to extend: Madame Veronique, the mother of the player who also takes care of his interests, and Federico Cherubini, who in recent years has been one of the main references for the Frenchman’s family. The midfielder’s “yes” is the result of teamwork.