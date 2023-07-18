Maxi blitz against the Apulian mafia, from the 2020 ambush to control of the territory: the details

No longer Pino Rogoli, the tiler from Mesagne who founded the Sacra corona unita, Francesco Campana, Massimo Pasimeni or Antonio Vitale, but Gianluca Lamendola, nephew of Carlo Cantanna, compared by affiliates to the Neapolitan mafia boss Emanuele Sibillo di Forcella nicknamed ES17. In short, a fan of Gomorrah who also emulates the look of the baby boss Sibillo: shaved head and long beard, like the jihadists.

He’s the new one boss whose rise was halted in the maxi anti-mafia operation carried out at dawn on 18 July in Puglia, and which affected all six provinces (Foggia Bari, BAT, Taranto, Lecce and Brindisi) with the arrest of 22 people, 21 in prison and one under house arrest.

A check to Cantanna-Lamendola clan which draws the new map of the Apulian crime achieved by Operational unit and mobile radio of the Carabinieri company of San Vito dei Normanniin the province of Brindisi, with the identification of a new association which is to be added to and, perhaps, to replace the historical ones.

Twenty-two people who, for various reasons, will have to answer for type association mafia, drug trafficking conspiracy, attempted murder, illegal possession and carrying of firearms and war weapons, private violence, personal injury, extortion, receiving stolen goods, damage followed by fire and self-laundering, all aggravated by the mafia method, production, cultivation, drug dealing and detention for the purpose of drug dealing and violation of the obligations relating to special surveillance.

On the other hand, from the nephew of Carlo Cantanna, who killed Tommaso Marseglia in 2001 with two rifle shots just because he slapped him in front of his affiliates, what could one expect? The same ruthlessness and violence, which also came to light in some episodes of torture to which Gianluca Lamendola subjected his victims.

