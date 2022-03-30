The quarter-final in the Masters 1000 in Miami between Jannik Sinner and Francisco Cerundolo ends after just 22 minutes: the blue retired 4-1 in the first set and left the field limping slightly but without saying anything to his opponent. nor to the referee. According to the first rumors, blisters on his feet were the cause of Jannik’s withdrawal.

After having canceled 3 match points in Ruusuvuori in the first round, 5 match points in Pablo Carreno Busta in the second and beat Australian Nick Kyrgios in two sets, Sinner seemed clearly the favorite to reach a place for the semifinals. The actual match lasted a few minutes. The weapons available to Sinner are much more powerful and precise than those of Cerundolo, but the Argentine does not let himself be intimidated, flaunting a tennis capable of responding blow for blow to the blows of the blue. Cerundolo cancels a break point already in the opening game, Sinner needs three smashes to close his first serve at 15 and then the Argentine clings to the serve to go up 2-1. The South Tyrolean flies 40-0 to reach his rival on 2 equal, but suffers an empty pass, commits the first free players and then unexpectedly grants the opponent the break. Cerundolo is master of the field, he always forces as soon as he can, finds very deep diagonals and often takes Sinner off guard who sinks under 4-1 undergoing 9 points in a row. At the change of field Sinner goes to shake hands with the referee and his opponent and retires. “I only saw – Cerundolo said at the end of the match – that Sinner folded at 2-1 30-0. It was unlikely that he was tired, but he will have suffered an injury”.