New messages appeared in Blinovskaya’s Telegram channel after the ban on access to the Internet

In the Telegram channel of blogger and author of online marathons Elena Blinovskaya, who was placed under house arrest in the case of tax evasion, new messages appeared after the ban on access to the Internet. Post screenshots published Ura.ru edition.

These posts were published for the first time since April 27. Elena is in touch. How are you doing? I’ll come to you for a while, ”one of the messages said. In the second, presumably Blinovskaya thanked the subscribers for their support and noted that she had a lot of news.

The posts have now been removed. As one of the members of the blogger team stated, the Telegram channel was hacked. According to him, the attackers, hiding behind Blinovskaya, are trying to transfer her subscribers to another channel.

Shortly after the appearance of publications on Blinovskaya’s Telegram channel, the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) began checking against the blogger for a possible violation of the conditions of house arrest. If it turns out that the author of the marathons herself went online, she may face a pre-trial detention center.