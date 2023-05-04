Elena Blinovskaya’s lawyers appealed against the blogger’s house arrest
The defense of Russian blogger Yelena Blinovskaya, sent under house arrest, decided to appeal the court decision. This is reported Telegram– channel “112”.
The Moscow City Court received an appeal against the change in the measure of restraint. Lawyers for the creator of the marathon of desires are asking to change the arrest to a ban on certain actions.
