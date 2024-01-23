The founder of the “Marathon of Desires” Blinovskaya was sent to a pre-trial detention center until April 26

The Zamoskvoretsky court in Moscow sent blogger Elena Blinovskaya to a pre-trial detention center – Lenta.ru was informed about this by the capital department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

By court decision, Blinovskaya will be in custody until April 26.

The blogger invited a witness in her case to the party

Earlier, investigators requested the arrest of Elena Blinovskaya, noting that she often violated the terms of house arrest. In particular, a witness in court said that Blinovskaya, who was under house arrest, invited a witness in her case to her pre-New Year party. In total, more than 15 guests attended the celebration.

Related materials:

The blogger was sent to the women's pre-trial detention center “Pechatniki”

According to the source Telegram– Shot channel, Elena Blinovskaya was sent to women’s pre-trial detention center No. 6 “Pechatniki”. At the same time, she was not given a separate special transport: the paddy wagon with the blogger was sent to collect those arrested at the courts and police departments – only after that it will deliver Blinovskaya to the pre-trial detention center.

According to the source, in Pechatniki the prisoners themselves maintain the cleanliness of the cells as part of their duty. And they allegedly hinted to the management of the pre-trial detention center that the blogger needed to be brought down from heaven so that she could become like everyone else and do everything on an equal basis with the rest of the detention center.

Two new episodes have appeared in the Blinovskaya case

Meanwhile, investigators have established two new episodes during the investigation of the criminal case of blogger Elena Blinovskaya – she has been charged with committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 187 (“Illegal circulation of means of payment”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Elena Blinovskaya (left) in the courtroom Photo: Telegram channel “Courts of General Jurisdiction of the City of Moscow”

According to the investigation, since 2019, Blinovskaya has illegally used electronic keys of companies to transfer funds from their accounts at her discretion. Now, after being charged under a new article, the blogger faces up to 16 years in prison.

Thus, under Part 1 of Article 187 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, Blinovskaya can receive up to six years in prison. And under Part 2 of Article 198 (“Tax evasion on an especially large scale”) and paragraph “b” of Part 4 of Article 174 (“Money laundering on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, she faces another ten years in prison.

The accused did not admit her guilt under the new article

According to Natalia Salnikova, Blinovskaya’s lawyer, her client did not admit guilt in illegal circulation of payment funds.

[Блиновская] does not admit guilt Natalia Salnikovaadvocate

Salnikova noted that Blinovskaya’s defense considers the new charges against her absurd. According to the lawyer, neither she nor her client have yet familiarized themselves with the new materials of the case. Nevertheless, Salnikova considers them “overkill” on the part of the investigation.

What is known about the case of blogger Blinovskaya

The creator of the famous “Marathon of Desires” with millions of subscribers, blogger Elena Blinovskaya, was detained in the early morning of April 27, 2023, while trying to leave Russia: she was in a rented premium Maybach car, which was driving towards Belarus. At the same time, plane tickets to Kazakhstan were purchased from Blinovskaya.

She was accused of non-payment of taxes amounting to almost a billion rubles, and together with penalties and fines, the amount of debt to the state grew to one and a half billion rubles. Blinovskaya, together with her husband, who also came under investigation, was placed under house arrest in a mansion near Moscow.

Paddy wagon with Elena Blinovskaya Frame: Telegram channel Mash

21 real estate properties in several regions of Russia, as well as 12 bank accounts and 54 current accounts, Bentley Continental, Lamborghini Urus, Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Mitsubishi Outlander cars, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, an all-terrain vehicle, a motor boat, a jet ski and seven trailers were subject to interim measures. .

In addition, restrictions were imposed on collectible gold coins and about 100 million rubles in various currencies belonging to Blinovskaya and her husband. Before the New Year, reports appeared that Blinovskaya had paid off her debts to the tax authorities, paying 1.5 billion rubles. However, later her lawyer denied this information: she stated that her client does not have such opportunities and so far only 55 million rubles have been paid.