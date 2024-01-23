Blogger Elena Blinovskaya, arrested in the case of large-scale tax evasion and other crimes, is currently being held in a quarantine cell in the Moscow pre-trial detention center for women No. 6 “Pechatniki”. The executive secretary of the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) of Moscow, Alexei Melnikov, told Izvestia about this on Tuesday, January 23, following a visit to the pre-trial detention center.

He clarified that he could not disclose the circumstances of the communication that occurred.

“Now Blinovskaya is in a regular quarantine cell. This is a 20-person cell. This happens all the time: people are placed in quarantine, where all the circumstances are clarified, whether the person has a criminal record, their illnesses. After this, the person is matched with cellmates in his future permanent cell,” Melnikov said.

At the same time, Blinovskaya has access to a TV, refrigerator and kettle, the PSC representative clarified. In addition, the blogger has access to a library and daily walks.

Melnikov clarified that people often find themselves under stress when they find themselves in such conditions.

The day before, the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow changed Blinovskaya’s preventive measure to detention. After this, the prosecutor’s office reported that she was placed in pre-trial detention center for women No. 6 “Pechatniki” in Moscow. The blogger will remain there until April 26, 2024.

Elena Blinovskaya was detained in April 2023 on suspicion of fraud for the purpose of tax evasion in the amount of about 918 million rubles. Last fall, Blinovskaya’s lawyer Natalia Salnikova told Izvestia that the tax service had ordered another audit of the blogger’s activities for 2022.

The blogger is accused of tax evasion on an especially large scale, as well as legalization of funds and property acquired by criminal means on an especially large scale. In addition, Elena Blinovskaya is accused of illegal circulation of payment funds.

The accused is also charged with laundering money obtained from crime. As part of the criminal case, law enforcement officers seized about 50 accounts of Blinovskaya and her husband worth more than 100 million rubles and foreign currency accounts totaling more than several hundred thousand dollars, as well as 21 real estate properties.

In early December, her lawyer Salnikova reported that Blinovskaya had not repaid her debt to the tax authorities, the amount of which was 1.4 billion rubles. In total, the blogger paid 55 million rubles during the investigation.

At the same time, it became known that Blinovskaya had filed a petition against the capital’s Federal Tax Service inspectorate, demanding that the service’s decision to prosecute for committing a tax offense be declared illegal. As a result, the Moscow Arbitration Court refused to cancel the restrictions imposed by the tax service on the blogger.