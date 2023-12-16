Mash: Blinovskaya was unable to pay salaries to more than 400 employees

Popular Russian blogger and author of online marathons Elena Blinovskaya lost more than 400 employees because she was unable to pay their salaries due to the seizure of accounts. This is reported by Telegram-Mash channel.

After the accounts were frozen, it became impossible to pay salaries to employees, so people quit. On average, according to Mash, each of them earned about 60 thousand rubles for helping to organize and promote Blinovskaya marathons.

It is noted that all employees were able to receive the final payment.

In April, Blinovskaya was detained while trying to cross the Russian border in a rented car. Later, the blogger was put under house arrest.

Blinovskaya is accused of tax evasion in the amount of 918 million rubles. The blogger's accounts, as well as her real estate in Moscow, the Moscow region and the Yaroslavl region, were arrested.