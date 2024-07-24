Blinovskaya called herself a patriot and said that she is in jail because of her friend

Famous Russian blogger Elena Blinovskaya, in tears, called herself a patriot of Russia. Her words are quoted by Shot in Telegram.

As the publication’s correspondent reports, the blogger was in a good mood in the courtroom, sending air kisses to her loved ones and laughing several times during the hearing. During her speech, Blinovskaya again could not hold back her tears and stated that she was in the pretrial detention center because of the testimony of her friend Victoria, with whom she celebrated the New Year.

The blogger’s lawyers, in turn, stated that Blinovskaya had no intention of not paying taxes, since she would not risk her business. According to them, the people the blogger trusted are to blame for everything. It is noted that the Moscow City Court on Wednesday, July 24, extended the blogger’s arrest until August 19.

Earlier it was reported that Blinovskaya had paid off part of her debt to the Federal Tax Service (FTS). She paid 83.3 million rubles. Thus, the amount of the debt decreased from 1.296 billion rubles to 1.213 billion.

Elena Blinovskaya was arrested in April 2023 for tax evasion in the amount of 918 million rubles and money laundering. The investigation then charged her with illegal circulation of payment funds.