Court Refuses to Lift Seizure of Blogger Blinovskaya’s Lamborghini

The Savelovsky District Court of Moscow refused to lift the arrest of a Lamborghini car at the request of the lawyers of blogger Elena Blinovskaya, who is accused of tax evasion. This was reported by TASS.

The defense pointed out at the court hearing that the supercar was registered to a leasing company, but lost the case.

On September 19, it was reported that the “marathon queen” Blinovskaya paid part of her tax debt – 230 million rubles. In the near future, she plans to pay another 123 million rubles. To pay off the debt, a contract for the sale and purchase of Blinovskaya’s parents’ apartment worth 90 million rubles has already been concluded.