Cats are generally seen as aloof and aloof. But maybe we just don’t get it right. Researchers have now found out how we can get in touch with them in a friendly way and smile at them in “feline”.

Smile at them! This is how you show your cat that you love them

NNot in the human way, by pulling up the corners of the mouth and showing the teeth, but in feline language with a slow blink of the eyes. What masters and mistresses have suspected for a long time is now scientifically confirmed:

With this behavior we can establish contact with our four-legged friends – known as well as strangers – and gain their trust.

As someone who studies animal behavior as well as owning cats, it’s great to show that cats and humans can communicate in this way.

While dogs enthusiastically demonstrate their affection for us through hectic tail wagging, loud barking or whining and physical closeness, cats appear comparatively reserved. They go their own way, only ask us to have a full bowl of food and only occasionally deign to be petted. At least that’s the cliché.

Source: Getty Images / oxygen

However, as several studies in recent years have shown, house tigers do develop a close bond with people. They feel safe in the presence of their owners and even suffer when they leave them alone. The feline friends reflect our behavior: If we are closed to them, they also remain distant.

But with the so-called cat smile we can meet them in a friendly manner, build trust and deepen the relationship with them, like researchers from the Universities of Sussex and Portsmouth mine. Cats show their eyes slowly closing and then reopening when they are relaxed and satisfied. Since we also narrow our eyes when we laugh, we are familiar with these facial expressions.

Time and again, owners report that they can imitate the smile and communicate with their pets in this way. To find out if there was anything to it, the British psychologists put cats to the test together with their masters.

For the study – published in the journal “Scientific Reports“- they have developed two attempts. First of all, the owners should blink at their 21 house tigers from 14 different households from a meter away when the animals were relaxed and looking at them. Cameras recorded the facial expressions of both. The evaluation of the images showed that the animals increasingly “smiled back” when their masters had blinked at them beforehand.

“Smiling” Maine Coone Source: Prof Karen McComb, University of Sussex

In the second experiment, the scientists tested 24 cats from eight households. But this time it was not the owners who blinked at the animals, but the researchers themselves, who had never seen the kitties before. They also held out a hand to them. In a control experiment, the psychologists just looked at them.

The result: As in the first attempt, the cats blinked more often. They also approached the hand more often when smiled at.

It is the first study to experimentally examine the role of slow blinking in communication between cats and humans.

“Understanding positive communication between cats and humans can increase public understanding of cats, improve their wellbeing, and tell us more about the socio-cognitive abilities of the under-studied species,” says lead author Tasmin Humphrey of Sussex University.

Blink, blink Source: University of Portsmouth

Since the cat smile strengthens the bond enormously, the scientists urge you to try it out yourself and blink at a kitty – whether your own or a stray on the street. Study co-author Karen McComb explains how it works:

“Try narrowing your eyes like you would if you were laughing relaxed, and then close your eyes for a few seconds. You will find that the cats will respond in the same way and you can talk to each other. “

Why cats developed the behavior is still unclear. The communication researchers suspect that they used it as a reassurance signal to break eye contact. Because staring is threatening to the house tiger. It is also possible that we humans reacted positively to the blink and the cats repeated it because of it.