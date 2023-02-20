ATony Blinken has been in office for more than two years. Only now, however, has the American Secretary of State made his first visit to Turkey, an important but difficult ally. Despite the estrangement between the two NATO partners and the severely cooled relations, the two-day visit took place in a friendly atmosphere. The fundamental differences of opinion were not ignored, but they remained.

The visit brought no progress on the issue of NATO’s northern expansion. During his talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Blinken emphatically campaigned for Sweden and Finland to join the country soon. Their accession process is not a bilateral affair between the two countries and Turkey. The United States supported inclusion “as soon as possible,” Blinken said after meeting Cavusoglu in Ankara on Monday. Both countries have already taken concrete steps towards Turkey.

Cavusoglu replied that in Sweden, despite the changes in the law, nothing has actually changed. There continues to be funding, recruitment and propaganda for terror there. Turkey continues to block Sweden’s admission. In January, Erdogan said Finland could join NATO independently of Sweden.

The Turkish foreign minister appealed to the Congress in Washington to finally agree to the delivery of F16 fighter jets to Turkey. This agreement has nothing to do with NATO’s northern expansion, Cavusoglu said. Blinken assured that his government “very strongly” supports Turkey’s desire to modernize its F16 fleet and acquire new F16s. It is very important that the Turkish Air Force operates at the highest level. The American Congress is blocking a corresponding agreement.







Helicopter flight over the earthquake area

The two foreign ministers did not get any closer on the question of American support for the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria, which is an indispensable partner for Washington in the fight against “Islamic State”. Turkey accuses Washington of promoting the establishment of a Kurdish state, which Ankara wants to prevent at all costs. Blinken let Cavusoglu know that while he understood Turkey’s legitimate security concerns about its southern border. He also called on his interlocutor to understand American security concerns about “Islamic State.”

Both sides refrained from publicly blaming the visit. Blinken’s priority was to show solidarity with Turkey after the devastating earthquake. On Sunday he had already visited the Incirlik Air Force Base near Adana, from where he and Cavusoglu flew over the earthquake area in a helicopter to get an idea of ​​the destruction caused by the February 6 earthquake.









Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Basically, the misery is indescribable

Image: Lucas Bäuml



“It’s really hard to put into words,” Blinken said afterwards. The United States had pledged $185 million in aid. They would be spent on shelter, water, food, medicine and clothing. That will be a “long-term effort,” emphasized Blinken. The United States is determined to support Turkey in these efforts. Blinken traveled from Ankara to Athens.