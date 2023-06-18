According to US media, Blinken is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and a group of senior diplomats.

This visit comes at a time when Sino-American relations have witnessed great tensions, following an undeclared trade war between the two countries, with Washington’s emphasis on preventing Beijing’s access to electronic chip technology.

This visit was supposed to take place last February, but the United States canceled it after the crisis of a Chinese balloon penetrating American airspace.

At the time, the United States accused China of trying to spy on military sites on its soil and shot down the airship with a missile. Beijing condemned the incident and considered dropping the airship an insult to it.

Diplomatic channels between China and the United States dried up during this period, and according to American newspapers, 100 channels of communication between the two countries have completely stopped.

China’s neighbors and American allies worry that a breakdown in communication between the world’s great powers could derail the global economy or lead to an accidental clash.

But China, according to observers, underestimates the importance of pursuing talks with the Biden administration on trade or other issues, after it concluded that the United States is seeking to impede its economic progress and encircle its army.

Regarding the hidden messages in Blinken’s visit to Beijing, Chinese affairs expert Mazen Hassan told Sky News Arabia:

Tensions between the two countries in the past period threatened to ignite a conflict at any time.

Neither government wants to be seen as weak by initiating calls for dialogue.

Blinken’s planned visit last February was supposed to melt the ice, but the Chinese balloon crisis prompted the American official to cancel his trip.

The interruption of communication channels almost caused a crisis between the two armies.

Restoring constructive dialogue between the United States and China is an urgent necessity, as the two countries still have common economic interests.

Trade talks, the chip war and the Taiwanese crisis will be a priority for the talks.

China will ask America to stop provocation in the South China Sea and stop arming Taiwan.

The United States also wants to achieve fair trade competition, and it believes that China seeks to impose trade control on the markets.

Washington and Beijing must find a solution to the chip crisis, as China will not accept technological pressures crippling its economy.

The Ukrainian crisis will also be present in the talks, especially since Washington wants guarantees not to provide Chinese military aid to Moscow.

In turn, international relations expert Jasser Matar told Sky News Arabia: