Sky News calls US Secretary of State Blinken’s trip to the Middle East a failure

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may have had three goals during his tour of the Middle East, but failed to achieve any of them, so the final result of the trip can be described as a failure. This opinion expressed British Sky News columnist Dominic Waghorn.

First of all, Blinken came to Israel and there, according to the expert, he wanted to achieve a humanitarian pause in the fighting in order to transfer as many basic necessities as possible to the residents of the Gaza Strip who were under blockade. However, his proposal was rejected because the Israeli leadership considers such a step only in the context of the release of hostages by militants of the Palestinian radical Hamas movement.

This result largely predetermined subsequent failures. Thus, the intentions of the US Secretary of State to discuss long-term solutions to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict were not realized due to the fact that Arab countries considered the negotiations untimely. They pointed to the ongoing bombing of the Gaza Strip and cited as a condition Israel’s refusal to build settlements in the West Bank.

Finally, Blinken intended to prevent a possible expansion of the conflict in the region, but in the absence of a meeting with representatives of Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah party, there is no talk of success. It is these parties that are closest to the escalation of the conflict, and if we are to prevent it, we must start with them.

Waghorn concludes that US support for Israel will negatively affect influence in the region, and Washington appears powerless. According to his assessment, developing countries will be less willing to respond to calls from the West in the future.

Earlier, Blinken called the negotiations with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, which took place in Ankara, productive. He emphasized that we are talking about steps to reduce civilian casualties.