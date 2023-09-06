The head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, makes a surprise visit to kyiv on Wednesday in which he is to announce new $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, after a night of more Russian attacks on that country.

The visit coincides with the approval in the Ukrainian Parliament of the appointment as the new defense minister of Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar who replaces the dismissed Oleksiy Reznikov.

Blinken will “demonstrate the United States’ unwavering commitment to the sovereignty” and “territorial integrity” of Ukraine “in the face of Russian aggression,” the State Department said in a statement.

It is the fourth visit of the Secretary of State to this country since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

A senior official on his team told reporters that they expected to “announce more than $1 billion in new US funding for Ukraine in the course of this visit.”

On the Russian side, the Kremlin accused the United States of “keeping Ukraine in a state of war” and assured that its assistance cannot “influence the outcome of the special military operation”, the euphemism imposed in Russia for this invasion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (left) talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

This will be Blinken’s visit to kyiv

Blinken is due to meet with President Volodimir Zelensky and his counterpart Dmitro Kuleba to “discuss the counteroffensive” by Ukraine and the future “reconstruction” of the country, which was already among the poorest in Europe before the invasion, according to the State Department statement.

“I return to Kiev today (Wednesday) to meet with our Ukrainian partners to discuss their counteroffensive, future assistance and reconstruction efforts, and most of all, to reinforce America’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine,” Blinken wrote of the attacks. goals of your journey on the social network.

According to the official note, Blinken will also address issues of “energy, security and humanitarian needs” related to Ukraine, and will announce new modalities of US support to kyiv in these fields.

This morning I joined @DmytroKuleba at Berkovetske cemetery in Kyiv to pay my respects to some of Ukraine’s fallen soldiers. They served their country with honor and the United States is proud to stand with Ukraine as it defends its people and sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/7fad6hX5S4 —Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 6, 2023

During his train trip to kyiv, Blinken met with the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, who delivered a speech before the Ukrainian Parliament in the morning.

The American thanked Frederiksen for “the leadership of Denmark” which announced two weeks ago that, together with the Netherlands, it was going to give F-16 fighter jets to kyiv.

Once in kyiv, which hours before had been the target of a failed missile attack,

Blinken went to a cemetery to leave a bouquet of flowers in memory of the Ukrainian soldiers who fell at the front.

According to a senior official in his department, Washington will continue its “efforts” so that the Ukrainians “have what they need for this phase of the battle.” It is “material not only to attack, but also to really penetrate the fierce defense lines deployed by the Russians,” he explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with Blinken.

“Air defense remains a priority,” he added.

In June, kyiv launched a counteroffensive against Russian troops occupying almost 20% of Ukraine’s territory in the south and east. Progress has been slow and difficult in the face of heavily mined territory and fierce Russian resistance, but Kiev is confident of a turnaround since the late August takeover of Robotyne, which may open the way to the south and the Crimean peninsula.

Coinciding with Blinken’s arrival, the Ukrainian army said it was carrying out “offensive operations” against the eastern city of Bakhmut, which fell to the Russians in May, and against the southern city of Melitopol.

The senior State Department official considered that “Ukrainian forces have made impressive advances in the south in particular, but also in the east in recent days and weeks.”

*With AFP and EFE