US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who made almost continuous trips, was forced to delay his return from Switzerland due to a plane malfunction.

Blinken, who spent a day and a half in the mountain resort of Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum, was unable to leave Zurich due to what an American official described as a “serious malfunction” in the plane due to an oxygen leak.

Another plane was sent to return Blinken, who left Davos for Zurich on a helicopter, while his aides returned to Washington on a commercial flight.

The US Secretary of State relies on a fleet of obsolete aircraft for his travel, while Congress refrains from funding new aircraft for government trips.