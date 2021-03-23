On his first visit to Europe, the American Secretary of State wants to regain lost trust among NATO partners. But even after Trump, differences remain not only in Afghanistan policy.

E.t was a day of premieres at NATO headquarters. For the first time since November 2019, the Alliance’s foreign ministers met again in person on Tuesday. For the first time, the new American government sat at the table. And for their chief diplomat Antony Blinken it was the first official visit to Europe. “I came to Brussels because the United States wants to rebuild its partnerships. First and foremost with our NATO allies, ”said Blinken when he arrived in the morning in bright sunshine at the headquarters of the alliance, which already architecturally expresses the transatlantic bond: It is modeled on two hands whose fingers interlock.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

“We want to revitalize Allianz to ensure that it is as strong and effective against today’s threats as it was in the past,” Blinken continued. Revitalize – he didn’t have to do this for long. NATO had difficult years under President Trump. Even before taking office, he had declared it “obsolete”. At the 2018 summit, he threatened the heads of state and government that the United States could “go on alone” if the others did not immediately increase their defense spending. After this moment of shock there was some calm, but he made his decisions without warning his allies: to withdraw troops from Syria, from Germany, from Afghanistan.