Sabah: Blinken’s failed attempt to hug Fidan shocked US Secretary of State

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was shocked after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan did not allow him to hug him. About it writes Sabah.

“Blinken tried to hug Hakan Fidan, whose hand he shook. But he experienced fresh shock from Fidan’s move,” the newspaper wrote, noting the change in Blinken’s expression.

Journalist Zafer Shahin advised the US Secretary of State to maintain social distance.

Earlier it was reported that Blinken arrived in Ankara to meet with the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The US Secretary of State arrived in the country at night, but the Foreign Minister and a senior Turkish official did not come to the politician. Additionally, the lighting outside the VIP lounge at the airport was turned off. Journalists called this reception “a protest that is comparable to a slap in the face” and said that this was happening for the first time in Turkey.