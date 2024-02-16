Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will travel next week to Argentina and Brazil, where he will meet with the presidents of both countriesJavier Milei and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the US Government reported this Friday.

Through a statement signed by State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, The Government of Joe Biden explained that the trip will start on February 20 in Brasilia, where Blinken will meet with Lula da Silva “to discuss bilateral and global issues.”

The Secretary will emphasize the US support for the presidency of Brazil of the G20 and the holding of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Rio de Janeiro and will celebrate the “US-Brazil partnership on workers' rights, cooperation on the clean energy transition and bicentennial commemorations of diplomatic relations” between the two countries, the text points out.

Blinken will also travel to Rio de Janeiro, where he will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting to engage world leaders on “shared” initiatives to “increase peace and stability, promote social inclusion, reduce inequality, end hunger, counter the climate crisis, promote the transition to clean energy and sustainable development and make global governance more effective.”

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Secretary also plans to engage G20 partners and other key actors in international efforts to support the Haitian people.

After the trip to Brazil, Blinken will go to Argentina and meet with President Milei “to discuss bilateral and global issues,” among them “sustainable economic growth”, the “shared commitment to human rights and democratic governance, critical minerals and improved trade and investment that benefits both countries.”

The president of Argentina Javier Milei.

EFE