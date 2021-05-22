US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank May 26-27 to oversee the efforts to maintain the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. On Saturday, May 22, the agency reports. Reuters citing a source familiar with the diplomat’s work schedule.

According to the source, the Secretary of State also plans to visit Egypt, which was the mediator in establishing the truce, in addition, Blinken will pay a visit to Jordan.

Earlier that day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke by telephone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on measures to enforce the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire. It is noted that the Palestinian leader welcomed the planned trip to the regions of the Middle East by the Secretary of the State Department.

The US Secretary of State announced his intention to visit the Middle East on May 21 following talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

On May 21, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced that the United States government does not intend to change its plans to provide military assistance to Israel in the context of the conflict in the Middle East. Washington intends to continue conducting diplomatic dialogue with representatives of Israel, Palestine and Egypt, Psaki added.

On May 20, the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a unilateral ceasefire in the conflict with Palestine, which entered into force on May 21 at 2:00 local time (the same as Moscow time). Hamas agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Cairo.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, which provoked riots and Palestinian protests. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.