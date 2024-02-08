Washington (Union)

At the conclusion of his visit to Tel Aviv yesterday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken renewed his country's commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Blinken said, in a post on the “X” platform: “During my seventh trip to Israel since last October 7, I met with officials in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv to discuss the latest developments, my trips and meetings this week with regional leaders, and the urgency of the work that awaits us.”

He added: “Many lives have been lost, hostages in Gaza are still being held far from their loved ones, and civilians in Gaza are still suffering as a result of this conflict,” as he put it.

Blinken stressed that “we must continue to work on finding solutions while keeping these challenges in mind.”

He said: “The United States is committed to achieving lasting peace and security in the region.”

In this context, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed, with his American counterpart, Anthony Blinken, yesterday the developments of the situation in the region, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings.

According to the official Saudi News Agency, SPA, “Bin Farhan received a phone call from Blinken, during which developments in the situation in the region were discussed, most notably the developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings, and the efforts made to deal with its security and humanitarian repercussions.”